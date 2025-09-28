Parking restrictions planned around war memorial

NEW parking restrictions are being proposed for the area around Hoyland war memorial.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Council has published proposals which, if adopted, would see waiting prohibited for vehicles at any time on part parts of Kirk Balk, one side of a stretch of West Street and both sides of Longfields Crescent.

However, a current restriction on waiting on the west side of Kirk Balk would be revoked at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The affected areas are all in the immediate vicinity of the war memorial.

Barnsley Council has not published the reasons for wanting the restrictions, but they are likely to be welcomed by some of the community, who have complained of what they regard as disrespectful parking around the memorial, with vehicles sometimes left on the extended pavement areas.

The memorial is cared for by the Hoyland Remembrance and Parade Group, which is organising this year’s remembrance service and parade, in November.

The group, which is supported with funding from Barnsley Council, has announced a new band for this year’s event, with The Yorkshire Military Band and Corps of Drums to appear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They stepped in after Rockingham Band, which appeared at the service for many years, had to pull out.

Restrictions: Parking could be stopped around Hoyland war memorial

The group have publicly thanked the Rockingham Band, which it described as its “steadfast band for years”.

Full details of the service and parade, which normally follows a route on Kirk Balk to the memorial, then on West Street into the centre of Hoyland, will be made available later.

The group has also been involved in updating the memorial at Blacker Hill, with new paving, benches and a flag pole.