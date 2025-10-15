Parking restrictions could be introduced to ease congestion around a primary school

Congestion: A solutuion is being considered at Hoyland Common

NEW parking restrictions could be introduced on a busy residential street in Hoyland Common after Barnsley Council identified ongoing safety concerns linked to school traffic.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An internal report recommends introducing daytime waiting restrictions on parts of Queen Street, between 8am and 6pm on all days, to prevent congestion during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Queen Street, which connects Sheffield Road with Tinkler Lane, serves several homes, with a junction at one end across the road from Hoyland Common Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the report, parking on both sides of the road has led to the street becoming “heavily congested and obstructed”, creating “a significant risk of conflict” between vehicles and between vehicles and pedestrians or cyclists.

The report states that the proposed measures would “deter and prevent inconsiderate and obstructive parking” and improve safety for all road users. It adds that the restrictions would match those already in place on Sheffield Road, on the north-eastern side of the junction.

Alternative solutions such as bollards, road buildouts or vehicle access limits were considered but rejected on the grounds they would be “too impactive on the width of the available road space and the movements of other road users”.

The council said the proposals would have “minimal impact” on residents because that section of Queen Street did not have direct residential frontages, and alternative on-street parking was available nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the plans are approved, the restrictions will be formally advertised and any objections reported to Barnsley Council’s ruling Cabinet for consideration. If no objections are received, the council’s Head of Highways and Engineering and Head of Legal Services will be authorised to make and implement the order.

Funding for the scheme will come from the Local and Neighbourhood Complementary Transport Programme, part of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s City Region Sustainable Travel Settlement.

The report concludes that the proposals are “the most appropriate option” to reduce congestion and improve safety around the school.

Heavy parking around schools is a serious issue in many Dearne area communities, with increased patrols by enforcement officers being introduced recently to help control illegal parking in some areas.