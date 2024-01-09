PARKGATE Shopping has been bought by a real estate management organisation for an undisclosed amount.

Parkgate Shopping

The 406,000sq ft retail park is among the UK’s top five largest, sitting on a 40-acre site and boasting 2,250 free parking spaces.

It was put up for sale in 2023 by previous owners BMO Real Estate Partners, with a guide price of less than half the £175 million they paid in 2015.

New owners Columbia Threadneedle Real Estate said the addition had taken their retail warehouse portfolio beyond ten million square feet.

A spokesperson added: “By utilising our existing strong retailer relationships, we see real opportunity to maximise Parkgate’s potential both for retail and restaurant operators and customers, taking its place as a leading shopping and leisure destination befitting of its scale and regional dominance.”