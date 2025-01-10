Parkgate enjoys 'buzzing' festive period

Rotherham Advertiser

A ROTHERHAM retail hub has reported a “buzzing” festive period with footfall up six per cent compared with the previous year.

Visitor numbers were six per cent up in the first week of December 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Parkgate centre manager Janet Drury said: “It has been a phenomenal festive period here at Parkgate.

“Our shops and restaurants were buzzing with Christmas shoppers enjoying the season and making the most of the amazing range on offer, all in one place.

“It has led to some exceptional trading successes for our brands.

New owners Columbia Threadneedle Investments took the helm in January last year, with plans to “better align the shopping mix with the wants and wishes of Parkgate’s customers.”

The retail park enjoyed a successful year overall, in part thanks to the arrivals of a host of new brands as well as the opening of the new link road in December.

A new Sports Direct and USC combined store opened in March, alongside a state-of-the-art Everlast gym and the re-opening of Wilko.

Other highlights for 2024 included the arrivals of Starbucks, Pavers and Foot Asylum and Superdrug’s upsize.

Janet added: “We have such a lot to be thankful for and wish our loyal customers a very Happy New Year.

“Watch this space for more exciting news from Parkgate in 2025.”