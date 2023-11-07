Parents of premature baby run to “give back to amazing staff” who cared for son
Rochelle and Elliott Roberts, from Thorpe Hesley, raised £520 as a thank you for the staff at the Special Care Baby Unit, who cared for their son, Ezrah.
Rochelle, 31, said: “The staff on SCBU were amazing, so reassuring and supportive. They were all rooting for him and they made us feel involved in his care every step of the way.
“We felt so welcome on the unit and they became Ezrah’s extended family while he was there.”
Tiny Toes appeal was launched in August and aims to raise £150,000 to upgrade the existing unit at Rotherham Hospital.
The unit can currently hold 14 babies at a time but capacity would rise to 16 with the upgrade on the facility.
Mrs Roberts said: “I slept on a different ward for the first night and I was just so sad that I wasn’t with my baby like all the other mums. I just wanted to be close to Ezrah, to hold him and look after him.
“I was scared about holding such a small baby and dealing with the oxygen and feeding tubes. It was so difficult.”
Ezrah was kept in the unit for 15 days and required round the clock care.
The unit upgrade will include recliner chairs, so that parents can sleep beside their baby’s cot, giving reassurance and comfort to their child.
Mrs Roberts added: “I know how important the refurbishment of the ward is to staff and the impact it will have on families like us. It will make the unit feel more homely and modern.”
The run took place on September, 24, coinciding with Ezrah’s first birthday and a delighted Mrs Roberts said: “The atmosphere was great. It was so lovely to see people lining the streets even though it was so wet. We’re really proud about the amount we have raised but no amount of money can repay the care they gave Ezrah.”
You can still sponsor Rochelle and Elliott via: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rochelle-edwards2