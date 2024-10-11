AT THE PIANO: James Toseland

JAMES Toseland must be the only top-class pianist in the world who has had to undergo NINE operations on his wrist.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The damaged joint dates back to a crash that ended his spectacular career as a double-world-champion motorbike racer.

He had to quit in September 2011, after losing control of his bike in Aragon in Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been at his peak, aged 29...but was in so much pain he couldn't even use his right hand to clean his teeth, for two years.

BROADCASTING: With colleagues at Circuit de Barcelona

Thirteen years later, the former Wales High School pupil who grew up in Kiveton Park, is still living with the consequences.

And he revealed in the 'Full Chat' biker podcast that he has recently had to undergo a ninth emergency procedure on his right wrist.

“It's been a journey, nine operations in 13 years...it's taken its toll,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he had to undergo “excruciating pain” at the start and then put his life on hold with all the various surgeries, that hasn't stopped him creating music.

The youngest ever World Superbikes champion will be hosting ‘An Evening With James Toseland’ stage show across the UK, starting this month.

He will be candidly discussing his career as a racer, musician and TV presenter.

He'll touch on how he found it “awkward” to play the piano, one of his great joys in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, and despite continued limited movement to the limb, his musical touch never left him and he is now recording a CD and will be showing his piano skills off on tour from October 27.

He admits he has only recently got back behind a piano and is "rusty...but I will be ready”.

Music runs in his blood.

“I’m a musician first and a biker second because I was born into a musical family,” he said.

“My grandmother, she played beautiful piano.

“When all the family came around at Christmas to their house and she got behind the piano, it created a festival, it created an ambiance and joy for everybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To have that skill, to be able to provide that for people. I was like: I want a bit of that.”

James (44) said his mother had always hoped he'd pick a less dangerous job than biking.

“I put her through the ringer really,” he admitted.

“She did not want me to ride motorcycles at all.”

“For 15, 20 years, she had to then put up with and cope with me doing something that she never really wanted me to start doing.”

“To win the World Championship was kind of my gift back to her on putting her through everything over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was injured a lot. We all are. The hospitalisations and the recoveries, its only a mum that sees all that.”

James' tour starts at Manchester and has nine more venues including Sheffield's Leadmill on November 1.