Owner fined and restrictions placed on dog after cop bitten

The incident happened in Darfield last year

THE owner of a dog that bit a police officer and left him requiring hospital treatment has appeared in court and been fined.

Paul Asquith, (40), of North Street in Darfield appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on April 30 after his Staffordshire Bull Terrier “swung off the arm of a response officer and left him requiring hospital treatment” during an incident last year.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On August 8, 2024, at 12.40pm two officers attended a property to carry out enquiries.

“As the officers have approached the house, they have spotted the dog in a garden.

“As they have knocked on the door, the dog has forced the garden fence and lunged at one of the officers, grabbing his arm and suspending from it, causing puncture wounds requiring hospital treatment.

“As the dog remained loose, both officers had to take cover in the police vehicle.”

Leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, Chf Insp Emma Cheney said: “No officer should come to work and face any type of harm or injury, and that includes from animals.

“Asquith failed to ensure that the garden fence was secure for his animal, simple things can increase everyone’s safety.

“This was an officer, on duty, who was quick enough to take action and not face life-long lasting injuries, but this could have been a different outcome if the dog had bitten a child or vulnerable person.

“Irresponsible ownership will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire.”

Asquith was ordered to pay £2000 to South Yorkshire Police, pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and pay a surcharge of £538.

A contingent destruction order was also granted for the dog, meaning if Asquith fails to adhere to the conditions placed on him and his animal, it will be destroyed.

The dog must be kept on a lead when in public, must wear a muzzle when in public and must be insured for third party liability.

It also must not be walked by anyone under the age of 16.