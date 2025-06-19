'Outstanding' nursery keeps its prestigious status

A ROTHERHAM nursery has added another Ofsted ‘outstanding’ ranking to a tally which stretches back almost two decades.

Arnold Nursery School and Children’s Centre was awarded outstanding status in 2006 and has maintained that ranking ever since - including on its most recent inspection in April this year.

It was deemed to be outstanding in all four categories judged by inspectors.

The nursery is in Herringthorpe and inspectors found that “Children get off to a flying start to their education in this welcoming and highly inclusive school.

“From the moment they arrive, the school treats every child as an individual.”

The nursery’s curriciulum was deemed to be “highly ambitious and meticulously well designed”, and they highlighted the support provided for those with special educational needs and disabilities.

Staff were identified as getting extensive training, meaning they were “highly skilled and knowledgeable”, promoting language development through their interactions with children.

It was also seen to provide support to prevent children from falling behind with their studies - through interventions or focus groups.

Thumbs up: Staff and children signal their approval at the Oftsed rating

Inspectors concluded: “These are successful in helping children to catch up with their peers.

“Parents and carers receive frequent guidance on how to support their children’s learning at home. The school builds strong relationships with families.”

Visitors, like a mechanic and bricklayer, help to promote aspirations among children, who are also taught to celebrate differences in society, including different religious festivals.

They also see children from different backgrounds in stories.

Head teacher at the nursery, which has 200 youngsters aged from two to five, is Lynsey Hadfield.