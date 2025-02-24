'Outstanding ambassador' returns to Chamber

By Jill Theobald
Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:35 BST
Jill Wood
Jill Wood
DONCASTER Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of a “key member of the business community” to the organisation.

Jill Wood – managing director of Signum Facilities Management Ltd and proprietor of the Winning Post public house – has been appointed Vice President, having previously served as President during one of the most challenging periods in recent history with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jill is a passionate champion for small and medium-sized enterprises, and, in addition to her business acumen, has significant experience in the education sector as a former board member at Exceed Learning Partnership.

She is also a passionate supporter of grassroots sports, recognising their crucial role in building strong communities.

Jill Wood said: "It’s an honour to take on the role of Vice President at Doncaster Chamber and continue working alongside a fantastic team dedicated to supporting our region’s businesses.

“Doncaster has a dynamic and ambitious business community, and I look forward to helping drive further growth, innovation, and opportunity for our members."

Daniel Fell, chief executive of Doncaster Chamber said: “Jill is well known in Doncaster and throughout South Yorkshire as a determined and clear-thinking business leader.

“It has been a pleasure to work with her for many years and her constructive challenge on the Chamber’s board has resulted in a better Chamber for our members.”

Fabian Braithwaite, President of Doncaster Chamber added: "Jill is an outstanding ambassador for the Chamber and a key member of the Doncaster business community.

“We are thrilled at her appointment as vice president and future president of the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce."

