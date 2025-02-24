'Outstanding ambassador' returns to Chamber

Jill Wood

DONCASTER Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of a “key member of the business community” to the organisation.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jill Wood – managing director of Signum Facilities Management Ltd and proprietor of the Winning Post public house – has been appointed Vice President, having previously served as President during one of the most challenging periods in recent history with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jill is a passionate champion for small and medium-sized enterprises, and, in addition to her business acumen, has significant experience in the education sector as a former board member at Exceed Learning Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is also a passionate supporter of grassroots sports, recognising their crucial role in building strong communities.

Jill Wood said: "It’s an honour to take on the role of Vice President at Doncaster Chamber and continue working alongside a fantastic team dedicated to supporting our region’s businesses.

“Doncaster has a dynamic and ambitious business community, and I look forward to helping drive further growth, innovation, and opportunity for our members."

Daniel Fell, chief executive of Doncaster Chamber said: “Jill is well known in Doncaster and throughout South Yorkshire as a determined and clear-thinking business leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a pleasure to work with her for many years and her constructive challenge on the Chamber’s board has resulted in a better Chamber for our members.”

Fabian Braithwaite, President of Doncaster Chamber added: "Jill is an outstanding ambassador for the Chamber and a key member of the Doncaster business community.

“We are thrilled at her appointment as vice president and future president of the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce."