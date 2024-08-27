Rotherham-based Yorkshire Windows has welcomed Vykki Tufnell

A HOME improvements specialist is continuing its programme of expansion by welcoming a new sales designer.

Yorkshire Windows has welcomed Vykki Tufnell to the team as its latest recruit.

She is based at the company’s new Rotherham showroom but also visits clients in their homes to assist with design choices and product selection.

Managing director Ian Chester said: “We are delighted to welcome Vykki to the Yorkshire Windows team.

“She joins us with the direct aim of increasing sales and capitalising on our sustained period of growth over recent months.

“She brings with her the sort of enthusiasm, ideas and inspiration that are already converting into successful sales.”

Yorkshire Windows, the specialist in uPVC doors and windows, composite doors, bi-fold doors, conservatories, orangeries and roofline products, has its head office in Rotherham.

The firm recently opened the Rotherham mini-showroom at the company’s head office in Forge Way, close to the town’s Parkgate Shopping Park, in a move welcomed by Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce as benefiting nearby businesses and boost local commerce.

Clients are now able to see a selection of Yorkshire Windows’ product range at the space ahead of the launch of the company's new main showroom, which is expected to open to the public later this year, displaying an even greater selection of windows, doors and conservatories.

Added Ian: “The fact that Vykki arrives just as we launch our new Rotherham showroom is giving us access to an even greater slice of the market and she has already proved herself an outstanding addition to our team.”