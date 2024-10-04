Trespass will move into The Glass Works.

AN INTERNATIONAL outdoor clothing retailer will be opening a new store in the heart of Barnsley town centre this autumn.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trespass will move into the new 2000 sq ft unit at Barnsley’s flagship retail, leisure, food and drink hub, The Glass Works.

The store, located between Flannels and Dolly’s Desserts, will be the town’s first Trespass shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also mark the clothing company’s fourth store in South Yorkshire.

The UK-based retailer now has more than 200 stores in the UK and its products are sold in over 70 countries across the world.

Lisa Brooks, area manager at Trespass said: “This is the latest opening in our expansion across the UK.

“We know the people of Barnsley love the outdoors and we know they also appreciate the mix of style, quality and good value that Trespass will bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With autumn weather upon us, our latest store opening at The Glass Works couldn’t be more timely.”

Cllr Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture at Barnsley Council, said: “The outlet – and the active lifestyle the company encourages – will support all we hope to achieve with our upcoming expanded Active Travel Hub.

“When Barnsley communities are opting for active travel – walking and cycling as part of their daily lives – this not only positively contributes to their physical and mental wellbeing, but it helps to foster a greater appreciation for our fantastic borough and the many green spaces it has.

“If people want to explore the stunning countryside we have on our doorstep, they can get everything they need in the town centre – from clothing to bike hire – making the great outdoors more accessible to everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trespass joins a raft of businesses that have opened at The Glass Works over the last four years, including high profile brands The Botanist and Next, and independents such as Made and Found, and Marshmallow Blends.

There are now 31 tenants located within The Glass Works covering retail, leisure, hospitality and health sectors, plus Barnsley Market and Market Kitchen food hall.

It welcomed footfall of 6.8 million in 2023 – a 22.5 per cent increase when compared to 2022.