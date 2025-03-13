Our Town, Our Future

Darlene Galabe

MY LIFE changed when I came across a Facebook advert in 2022 that read: “Are you aged 16-25?

“Do you enjoy music, art, or festivals?

“We want to hear from you!”

It instantly caught my attention, and, before I knew it, I was training as a young producer in the Rotherham Children’s Capital of Culture team.

Three years later, I’m now aged 24 and working as a full-time engagement assistant for the project, supporting all the incredible things going on in Rotherham during our year as the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture.

The programme has been Created by children and young people, for everyone – right here in Rotherham.

This year promises to be one of transformation for Rotherham, and – although it still feels a bit surreal – I definitely feel a deeper connection to my home town.

Growing up in Rotherham, I now see it as a more integral part of my lived experience in a way I hadn’t before.

There’s a new sense of pride and excitement in the air, and it’s not just me or my colleagues on the CCoC programme who feel this shift.

Many young people in the community have already noticed the positive impact this programme is having on their lives.

The future of the town feels brighter than ever before, and, to me, Children’s Capital of Culture stands as a bold, ambitious reminder that anything is possible when we all come together and strive towards a common goal.

Around town, I’ve seen exciting changes – new cultural events like the Roots Street Carnival, the opening of the Arc Cinema at Forge Island, and an increase in creative traineeships for diverse young people aged 16-25 are all coming together to build a space where young people like me can thrive creatively and professionally in Rotherham.

I’m so excited for the next phase, with a festival programme full of exciting events like the Festival of Stories, Uplift, Rotherham Opera, WoW Festival, and the upcoming identity exhibition at Clifton Park Museum called Self.

Arts, culture and creative activities have never been more accessible, and I believe this is just the beginning for Rotherham.