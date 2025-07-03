Our photos from events around the borough

From Pride in the town centre through to events in Clifton Park and beyond we have been there.
1. Youngsters performed traditional Roma dancing at the recent Eastwood Fun Fest.
Dance: Youngsters performed traditional Roma dancing at the recent Eastwood Fun Fest Photo: Kerrie Beddows
2. Families took part in making 'Friendship Follies' and recreating real life Snapchat filters with artist Pippa Hale, during a workshop held at Clifton Park Museum recently. A selection of the sculptures, inspired by the Rockingham Mausoleum and Keppel's Column, will be recreated in scaffolding and carry portraits of local people to be displayed in an exhibition at Keppel's Column and Wentworth Woodhouse from August. Pippa is pictured with Abi Nettleship and her daughters Flora (left) and Pearl and their sculptures.
Art: Families took part in making 'Friendship Follies' and recreating real life Snapchat filters with artist Pippa Hale, during a workshop held at Clifton Park Museum recently. Pippa is pictured with Abi Nettleship and her daughters Flora (left) and Pearl and their sculptures. Photo: Kerrie Beddows
3. Members of the Oral Health team were at Rotherham General Hospital to offer help and advice as part of National Smile Month. Pictured is oral health improvement lead for health visiting and nursing service in Rotherham Leiann Musgrave.
Smile: Members of the Oral Health team were at Rotherham General Hospital to offer help and advice as part of National Smile Month. Pictured is oral health improvement lead for health visiting and nursing service in Rotherham Leiann Musgrave Photo: Kerrie Beddows
4. Staff and students at Rotherham Opportunities College enjoyed a Pride event recently in Clifton Park, where they took part in sports, singing and drama.
Pride: Staff and students at Rotherham Opportunities College enjoyed a Pride event recently in Clifton Park, where they took part in sports, singing and drama. Photo: Kerrie Beddows
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.