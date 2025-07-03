Cheers!: Staff outside The Bluecoat in Rotherham town centre, which has just reopened after refurbishment.placeholder image
Our photos from events around the borough

By Richard Fidler
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:56 BST
It has been a busy summer already and our photographer Kerrie Beddows has been out and about capturing all the fun.

From Pride in the town centre through to events in Clifton Park and beyond we have been there.

If you would like us to cover your event then email [email protected]

Dance: Youngsters performed traditional Roma dancing at the recent Eastwood Fun Fest

Art: Families took part in making 'Friendship Follies' and recreating real life Snapchat filters with artist Pippa Hale, during a workshop held at Clifton Park Museum recently. Pippa is pictured with Abi Nettleship and her daughters Flora (left) and Pearl and their sculptures.

Smile: Members of the Oral Health team were at Rotherham General Hospital to offer help and advice as part of National Smile Month. Pictured is oral health improvement lead for health visiting and nursing service in Rotherham Leiann Musgrave

Pride: Staff and students at Rotherham Opportunities College enjoyed a Pride event recently in Clifton Park, where they took part in sports, singing and drama.

