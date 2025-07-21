ORGREAVE: John Healey MP welcomes “long overdue” inquiry

John Healey MP (centre) with (from left to right) NUM’s Carl Parkinson, Chris Kitchen - general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers, NUM’s Bob Fitzpatrick, Chris Skidmore - Yorkshire Area NUM chairman

MP JOHN Healey has welcomed the government's statutory inquiry into the violent confrontation between police and picketers at Orgreave 41 years ago – saying he hopes it will “finally uncover the truth.”

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chaired by the Bishop of Sheffield, The Rt. Reverend Dr. Pete Wilcox, the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s announcement delivers on Labour’s manifesto pledge to uncover the truth about what happened at Orgreave.

The inquiry is expected to launch in the Autumn and will investigate the events leading up to clashes at the Orgreave Coking Plant in 1984 during which there were 120 injuries and 95 people were arrested and initially charged with riot and violent disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All charges were later dropped after evidence was discredited.

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP, John Healey, also the defence secretary, said: “This is a historic moment for former miners and their families locally who have campaigned tirelessly for an inquiry into what happened at Orgreave 41 years ago.

“Events from that day caused decades of damage to our community and I’m pleased that this Government is delivering on its promise to uncover the truth and deliver justice for all those involved.

“The announcement today is long overdue and I’m proud that our Labour Government is taking action after years of Conservative failure and inaction.”