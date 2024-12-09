Organisations join forces for festive appeal

Organisations are joining forces for the Maltby Together for Christmas appeal. Pictured are representatives of Maltby Town Council, Maltby Foodbank, Food Aware, Rotherham United Community Sports Trust, Tesco, Dream Homes and Lee's Decorating Service, who are all involved in the initiative - photo by Kerrie Beddows

ORGANISATIONS have joined forces to ensure there is plenty of Christmas cheer to be shared in the community this year.

Maltby Town Council, Maltby Foodbank, Food Aware, Rotherham United Community Trust, Tesco, Dream Homes and Lee's Decorating Service are all involved in working with the Maltby Together for Christmas appeal.

Maltby Town Council has secured a donated Rotherham United autographed football shirt, as well as a number of children's toys donated by Food Aware in Hellaby and will again be looking to donate food hampers to local families.

Raffle tickets for the football shirt will be sold at the Edward Dunn Memorial Hall for £3 a strip with the winner drawn on December 22.

All monies will be used towards the food hampers which will be distributed on December 23.

MTC chair Cllr Sharon Biggin said: “We send our thanks and appreciation to Lee Turner from Maltby Together, Sean Gibbons from Food Aware, Garry Bricknell at RUCT and town councillors for their support.”