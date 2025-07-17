Opening up access is on the cards thanks to healthcare champion
Healthwatch Rotherham has produced the communication cards with input from Rotherham Sight and Sound as well as members of Rotherham Deaf Futures.
The cards are printed with a tick box which outlines the needs of people when attending healthcare appointments and include identifying the holder as either deaf, using a hearing aid, or a British Sign Language user.
They all also list the bearer’s communication needs such as ‘I need to lip read’, ‘I need things written down’, and ‘I need a BSL interpreter’.
The cards have been developed and designed by Healthwatch Rotherham manager Kym Gleeson and Andrea McCann community engagement and project officer Andrea McCann in collaboration with the deaf community.
The cards were jointly launched at the Sight and Sound HQ on Ship Hill as well as with guests from Rotherham Deaf Futures who meet at Springwell Gardens.
Kym said: “As the independent champion for people who use health and social care services, we are about removing barriers and ensuring everyone has access to these services, as well as ensuring providers make reasonable adjustments to assist with this.
“We have been working in the community to find out what concerns people have about communicating at healthcare appointments.”
Dean Williams (59) from Rotherham said at the Sight and Sound launch: “I think it’s a good idea.
“I will take it with me to the hearing aid centre and the doctors.
“I can find it difficult (at these appointments) but this will help.”
