Adam Bliss of Gulliver’s Valley with James Hall, head of education at Five Rivers

A ROTHER Valley theme park has been hailed as the “perfect location” for a new activity centre providing a range of opportunities to local children who are unable to attend school for a variety of reasons.

The Gulliver’s Activity Centre at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham is the result of a new partnership between the leisure attraction and Five Rivers Child Care – a social enterprise dedicated to providing children’s social care and helping young people recover from neglect, abuse, trauma or family breakdown.

Located at the theme park, the centre houses six cabins providing activities and therapeutic support for children who find attending traditional schools too challenging.

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “It’s an honour to have created a new facility that will help Five Rivers provide support and activities to more children in our local community.”

James Hall, head of education at Five Rivers who is spearheading the project, said: “Not every child is able to attend and thrive in a mainstream or even specialist educational setting.

“With this new centre, the first of its kind that we’ve created, we hope to create an alternative environment that offers a range of activities, therapeutic support and learning opportunities for these children to allow them to flourish.

“Gulliver’s Valley is the perfect location for the facility as it’s a haven for young people and wildlife.

“The team there have been amazing in helping us set up the site and their child-centric approach to everything they do is just incredible.”