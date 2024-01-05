THREE lots of proud parents from across the borough had an extra special reason to celebrate on Christmas Day – after their bundles of joy were born.

Christmas day baby Lilly Scott - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Mum Rachael Scholey (22)was due to be induced on December 30 – but little Lilly ended up being delivered by c-section five days earlier.

Baby Lilly, who weighed 9 lb 13 oz, has been welcomed to the family by stay-at-home dad Lewis Scott (24)and her big sister one-year-old Daisy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proud mum Rachael, a former health advisor for 111, said of her newest arrival's name: “Because we have our daughter Daisy, Lilly fitted as we wanted matching flower names.”

Christmas day baby Juliette French-Wright, with parents Olivia French and David Wright - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Baby Juliette French-Wright also arrived on the festive day weighing 8 lbs 3 oz – after keeping mum Olivia French (31) who is an environmental scientist and dad David Wright (36) waiting for a week and a day beyond her due date.

Architectural technologist David said of Rotherham Hospital: “The midwives Abby and Jess were amazing throughout.

“Abby had a cuddle with Juliette on December 27 when she came back in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“All the NHS staff were brilliant and it was wonderful that Krishna the anaesthetist was Olivia's best friend.”

Christmas day baby Theodore McBeth with parents Jade McBeth and Kieran Wallis and sister Aurora - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Baby boy Theodore McBeth also decided to arrive on Christmas Day weighing 7 lbs 11 and a half oz – despite not being due until January 2.

Mum Jade McBeth (25) a former shop worker who is also studying hairdressing and barbering at college, said his factory manager dad Kieran Wallis (26) and five-year-old sibling Aurora were thrilled.