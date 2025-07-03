Olympic champion concludes ‘epic’ Children's Capital of Culture relay race

A grand total of 328 pupils from 82 primary and secondary schools have taken part in a borough-wide relay to celebrate Rotherham’s landmark year as the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture.

Between them the pupils ran and walked over 100 miles from school to school to hand over the baton, designed by pupils from Brinsworth Manor Junior School.

For the final leg, pupils from Herringthorpe Junior School went to Herringthorpe Stadium to hand the baton over to Olympian Ed Clancy as a conclusion to the race.

Ed Clancy said: “It’s been great to see so many schools come together for the Baton Relay. Bringing energy, teamwork, and community to every mile - it’s a perfect example of how, by moving more and differently, kids can be inspired to get outdoors, get active, build confidence, and have fun. I’m honoured to be part of the finale, and to celebrate healthier, happier habits as part of Rotherham’s year as Children’s Capital of Culture.”

Cllr Lynda Marshall, Cabinet member for Culture, added: “The relay has been an ideal way to celebrate Rotherham becoming the world’s first Children's Capital of Culture with our local schools and families, whilst showing the true power of physical activity and movement. The grand finale of The Festival of Sport is the perfect finale to an amazing summer term of sport for Rotherham’s children and young people.”

The initiative is a collaboration between Children's Capital of Culture, Yorkshire Sport Foundation, and the Rotherham School Games Team.

1 . Over 80 Rotherham Schools have taken part in the Rotherham Capital of Culture schools baton relay race, which ended at Herringthorpe Stadium with Herringthorpe Junior School running the final leg with travel commissioner for South Yorkshire and Olypic gold medallist Ed Clancy. Golden boy: Travel commissioner for South Yorkshire and Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy. Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

2 . Over 80 Rotherham Schools have taken part in the Rotherham Capital of Culture schools baton relay race, which ended at Herringthorpe Stadium with Herringthorpe Junior School running the final leg with travel commissioner for South Yorkshire and Olypic gold medallist Ed Clancy. Fun run: Over 80 Rotherham Schools took part in the Rotherham Capital of Culture schools baton relay race Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

3 . Over 80 Rotherham Schools have taken part in the Rotherham Capital of Culture schools baton relay race, which ended at Herringthorpe Stadium with Herringthorpe Junior School running the final leg with travel commissioner for South Yorkshire and Olypic gold medallist Ed Clancy (right). Last lap: Travel commissioner for South Yorkshire and Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy (right), was on hand at Herringthorpe Stadium for the conclusion of the relay Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales