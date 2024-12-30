Oldest town charity hosts concert to raise money for student bursaries

Band and choir at Rotherham Minster. Photo taken by students at Rotherham College

ROTHERHAM’S oldest charity has been busy helping the town following a successful sell-out concert recently held at Rotherham Minster.

Featuring a spectacular line-up entertainment which brought together school choirs, celebrities and talented musicians, the evening was organised by the Feoffees of the Common Lands of Rotherham, a charitable organisation which can trace its origins back to the early middle ages.

Guests were treated to performances from a collective of school choirs, featuring pupils from Ravenfield Primary Academy, Wickersley Northfield Primary School, St Bede’s Catholic Primary School, and St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, who were accompanied by Bramley Brass Band.

The evening also featured singing performances from Emmerdale and Life on Mars star Dean Andrews who also gave a very Yorkshire rendition of “It wo t’neyt affoar Christmas”, as well as Rotherham-based professional singer Nicola Cutts. Talented young harpist Alejandro Barnett completed the entertainment line-up.

Talented young harpist Alejandro Barnett plays at Rotherham Minster. Photo taken by Rotherham College students

The concert was overseen by experienced musical director Pat Bingham who delivered a sensational evening of entertainment.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support the Feoffees’ charitable aims, which include the provision of bursaries for Rotherham-based students, which are delivered in partnership with Thomas Rotherham College, Rotherham College, apprentices, as well as supporting the needy and those who struggle to help themselves.

Hazel Yarlett, Little Greave, and organiser of the Christmas concert said: “The Feoffees of the Common Lands have played a vital role in shaping Rotherham for nearly 700 years, and we wanted to create a special event that celebrated and showcased the talents our town has to offer, whilst also spreading some festive cheer.

“I’d like thank everyone who played a part in bringing our plans to fruition, especially Rev. Phil Batchford, our musical director Pat Bingham, the businesses who generously supported the event, as well as everyone who attended on the night. We received incredible feedback, and I’m hopeful that the success of this event will lead to it becoming an regular part of Rotherham’s Christmas celebrations.

Dean Andrews

“The proceeds from this event will be used to support our charitable aims, which include making provisions to support students who are heading to university, apprentices taking the first steps on their career ladder, as well as supporting events like our annual Christmas Doles which supports some of the most vulnerable and needy members of our community.”