Oldest charitable organisation hosts AGM

EVENT: Greave Hazel Yarlett and Rotherham Mayor Cllr Sheila Cowen

ROTHERHAM’S oldest charitable organisation has held its AGM and made two new appointments.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Feoffees, which can trace its origins back to the 14th century, held the AGM event at Sitwell Park Club which was attended by Rotherham Mayor Cllr Sheila Cowen.

Hazel Yarlett was appointed greave (or chair), and Tim Mulroy appointed little greave (in effect the vice-chair).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back over the past 12 months, the Feoffees provided a number of scholarships, which were used to support Rotherham students going to study at university, as well as to assist apprentices.

The organisation also continued in its long-standing commitment to supporting the people of Rotherham through its Christmas Doles event, while its fundraising efforts saw the organisation host a charity golf day and Christmas Concert, the proceeds of which will be used to support its work in the future.

The Feoffees are known for their support of local people and involvement in various community projects, including charitable donations and initiatives to promote Rotherham.