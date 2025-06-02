Official opening of food pantry already providing vital help

THE official opening of St Helen’s Good Food Pantry in Thurnscoe attracted dignitaries including Mayor of Barnsley David Leech and Barnsley South MP Stephanie Peacock.

But it didn’t take a ribbon-cutting to confirm the success of the venture - it has been in operation for weeks already, quietly providing another element of support for community in the village, and surrounding areas.

It operates alongside the Monday ‘warm space’ event at St Helen’s community hall, in the High Street, and already has a loyal band of customers.

They pick up, on average, groceries worth £15 for a £5 spend, with access to free cleaning products too.

The project has been made possible due to financial support from Barnsley Council, but it has also needed the help of St Helen’s Church and a band of dedicated volunteers to make it work.

It is among a growing network of similar food pantries supported by the council, and the Thurnscoe outlet has been given advice from Royston’s version, which is already operating successfully.

Cllr Leech said: “Across Barnsley, customers have saved almost £52,000 in the last year alone.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the volunteers at St Helens, who have made this a reality.”

Officially open: The Good Food Pantry at St Helen's Church Hall, Thurnscoe was officially opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Barnsley Cllr David Leech and Mrs Alison Leech, who are pictured with Rev Sarah Maughan and food pantry volunteers.

Rector of St Helen’s Rev Sarah Maughan said: “It is going amazingly well.

“We really feel we are reaching people, people are connecting with us.

“People who have lived in the village, for however long, may not have been in the church hall before.

“It is not just about food, it is about the companionship, the welcome. You can leave feeling better than when you came in,” she said.