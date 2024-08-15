Some of the donations at Families First's Parkgate unit

AN AWARD-WINNING charitable organisation providing essential support to vulnerable people in Rotherham has received official charity status.

Rotherham Families First, based at Parkgate was established in May 2019 to provide a one-stop emergency service providing basic necessities to those experiencing financial difficulties for vulnerable people across the borough.

Since then, the charity has won the Community Project Achievement Award 2021, received a nomination for the King’s Award and supported more than 2,000 people across the region.

Families First also runs an annual Christmas Toy Appeal, where shoppers are invited to collect tags marked with an age range from Christmas trees around Parkgate and buy a present for a young person who otherwise would have no gifts to open during the festive season.

The charity's Parkgate base has been provided free of charge for several years following the announcement that its original unit was to be sold.

Inside the unit, a wealth of essential household items donated by members of the public are sorted by a team of volunteers.

It is hoped the charity status will offer a higher level of public trust and confidence making it better able to raise funds from the public and grant-making bodies.

The charitable status follows Families First’s successful application for a grant from the Freemasonry and Lieutenancies Partnership Fund who have awarded £3,000 to provide mattresses, cots and safety gates to families in need.

Janet Drury centre manager at Parkgate and treasurer at Families First said: “We are delighted that Families First has received official charitable status after over five years of helping people in need across Rotherham.

“Our charity status will better allow us to raise funds for the charity and continue to provide support to our anonymous service users, respecting their privacy and dignity”.

A joint statement from His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Prof Dame Hilary Chapman DBE and James H Newman OBE, head of the Yorkshire, West Riding Freemasons, added: “The many Freemasons and their families from across the County, who regularly contribute to the Fund, via West Riding Masonic Charities Ltd., will be delighted to see their donations being spent assisting Rotherham Families First.”