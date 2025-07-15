'Office temperature wars' affecting productivity, survey finds

TEMPERATURE TANTRUMS: instantprint's survey has revealed office workers unhappiness

NEARLY three-quarters of office workers (74 per cent) nationally are unhappy with the temperature of their workspace, according to a survey by a Rotherham firm – while one in ten employees have thought about quitting over comfort alone.

The survey of more than 2,000 UK office workers by instantprint revealed nearly a fifth (18 per cent) reported 'inconsistent' temperatures – one minute freezing, the next boiling – prompting wardrobe and workspace adjustments.

More than a third (34 per cent) said it was too cold, while 22 per cent believed it to be too hot, according to research by the firm – based at Brookfields Park, Manvers Way – meaning sweaty clothes, frequent window openings, and complaints about stuffiness were common.

The online printing company's research also revealed 14 per cent had secretly fiddled with the thermostat when no one was looking, while nearly half (46 per cent) had caught a colleague doing the same.

NUMBERS GAME: The survey of more than 2,000 UK office workers by instantprint found just 26 per cent believed the temperature to be 'just right'

Vicki Russell, head of team experience at instantprint, said: “This isn’t just anecdotal grumbling.

“According to our survey of workers, this clash is causing serious headaches – they’re costing businesses productivity as workers struggle to concentrate.

“Office temperature wars can also spark covert battles that damage trust between colleagues.

“There’s no one perfect temperature for everyone.

“The key is communication.

“If you’re feeling too hot or too cold, speak up.

“It’s about more than just setting the thermostat – it’s about making sure everyone feels comfortable and valued.”

Her recommendations include running an anonymous survey to get honest feedback on preferences, setting a fair temperature range that everyone respects, and checking the office layout and desk location for a better comfort balance.