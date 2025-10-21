Off licence bid to sell booze around the clock in Rotherham

AN off-licence on the edge of Rotherham town centre could switch to 24-hour booze sales, if the council grants permission.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, by Mohammed Sabir, would see the Jacko off-licence, in Sheffield Road, Templeborough, authorised to sell alcohol around the clock - rather than the 10am to 3am on the following day it is currently able to.

Mr Sabir’s application would see an existing retail unit sub-divided, to create an off-licence and fast food outlet, operating a delivery service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At present, the Jacko business operates alongside a restaurant.

The application states: “Part one is a shop that is authorised to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises, which includes the delivery of alcohol.”

The application seeks to extend the current hours, meaning drinks could be sold between 3am and 10am, in addition to the current allocated hours.

“Part two is a restaurant and take-away that is authorised to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises between 10am and 3m the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The restaurant and takeaway are also authorised to provide late night refreshment for consumption on and off the premises between 11pm and 3am the following day.

Round the clock: Booze could be available 24/7 if councillors agree

“No change is sought in respect of the restaurant hours. However, this application seeks to extend the hours to allow the 24 hour sale of alcohol and the prevision of late night refreshment for consumption off the premises.”

The applicant has sought advice from Rotherham Council ahead of making the application, with advice given on CCTV cameras and the ‘challenge 25’ initiative.

A decision will be made later.