Objections to plan for children's home on Dinnington street

PLANS for a new children’s home in Dinnington have been recommended for approval, despite 73 objections.

The application, from Bravehearts Care, seeks permission to convert a large detached family home on Swinston Hill Road into a residential care home for up to three children aged 11 to 17. It would be staffed 24 hours a day by two carers at a time. No physical alterations to the building are planned, although the driveway would be widened for extra oarjubg.

The original application proposed accommodation for four children, but was cut over concerns over traffic and parking capacity.

According to the applicant, the home would operate as a family-style environment, aiming for a therapeutic care within a residential neighbourhood, keeping children close to their communities.

Objections: But planners believe a children's home is acceptable

However, the proposal has prompted concern among residents, with 73 objections, raising issues including traffic safety, parking pressure, potential noise and disruption, and fears over anti-social behaviour. Some residents also questioned whether the property was suitable for vulnerable young people, given recent crime in the area.

Some worried about property values, lack of information about the children’s needs, and fears about safeguarding. Some residents voiced discomfort with the idea of a private operator running the home, and questioned whether it would be appropriately regulated.

Dinnington St John’s Town Council also objected. While recognising the importance of care provision for vulnerable children, the council said the proposal was not suitable for the area and lacked detail on key aspects such as staffing, safeguarding, and operational oversight.

Two letters of support were received. Supporters argued that the home would offer much-needed care for young people and pointed out that parking concerns may be overstated, noting that a large family could generate similar traffic levels.

A report by Rotherham Council planning acknowledged the volume of opposition but concluded that the proposal met planning policy. It would be regulated by Ofsted. They added that activity at the site would likely be similar to that of a larger household and would not significantly harm residential amenity.

Officers also noted that changes to the access and parking arrangements would address highway safety concerns. Planning conditions are proposed to limit the number of children and carers, manage shift patterns, and ensure appropriate on-site parking.

A decision by councillors is expected on July 24.