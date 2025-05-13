Nurse's 'delight' as watchdog bans six 'BBL' ads

'DELIGHTED': Cheryl Barton of Aesthetika, who is warning of the dangers of Brazilian butt lift surgery.

A REGISTERED nurse who has called for action to stop a cosmetic procedure currently being performed by businesses on the high street has shared her “delight” after the advertising watchdog took action against a number of social media ads by national companies.

Cheryl Barton, managing director and lead nurse at Aesthetika Clinic in Anston, previously shared her concerns over the injectable or non-surgical version of the procedure referred to as a Brazilian Butt Lift or BBL with the Advertiser.

The treatments – designed to make buttocks bigger and more rounded – can be carried out as a surgical or non-surgical procedure.

Surgical BBLs involve inserting silicone-filled implants and/or removing fat from other parts of the body before injecting it into the buttocks.

Non-surgical BBLs involves injecting hyaluronic dermal filler .

In March, Ms Barton – a full member of the Royal College of Nursing and the British Association of Cosmetic Nurses – told the Advertiser: “The surgical implants and injectable fat have stopped being used by qualified surgeons.

“But, in my view, the unregulated injectable hyaluronic fillers that are being administered by non-healthcare groups on the high street are also dangerous.”

The Advertising Standards Agency has since announced it banned adverts from six companies promoting liquid BBLs for “failing to address the significant risks of the procedure and for exploiting women’s body image insecurities.”

The adverts, which appeared on Facebook and Instagram, were deemed to “pressure customers into making hasty decisions by offering limited-time deals”.

Adverts from Beautyjenics, Bomb Doll Aesthetics, CCSkinLondonDubai, EME Aesthetics & Beauty Academy, Rejuvenate Academy – trading as Rejuvenate Clinics – and NKD Medical, trading as Dr Ducu, were found to have breached the code and the companies were told the ads must not appear again.

Welcoming the ASA ruling, Ms Barton said: “I am delighted.

“The injectable BBL remains a high risk procedure, with very serious life-changing and life-long side effects.

“This ruling adds another layer of safety for the public in our efforts as responsible clinicians to prohibit this procedure outside of healthcare.

“Those seeking information and advice on a BBL should consult with our plastic and reconstructive surgery colleagues.”