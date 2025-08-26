Nursery's 'outstanding' score from Ofsted at first inspection

THRYBERGH’S Fun Hub nursery – which opened in 2023 – has received an ‘outstanding’ rating in its first Ofsted review, achieving that status in every category.

That brings a double-whammy of success, with its sister company, Lime Tree Nursery, getting the same accolade earlier this year.

Both have been deemed outstanding in each of the four categories assessed by inspectors.

They described the quality of education offered at the Fun Hub to be “exceptional”, for all children.

They found: “Children’s early communication, language and literacy skills are given the highest priority.

“When children are at earlier stages of development than expected, they are supported well to catch up, which they do.

“Babies show their learning as they independently use signs alongside words to say ‘thank you’ to staff.

“Toddlers ask questions as staff read to them.”

Outstanding: Children at Fun Hub get the message

The inspectors went on to praise staff, who were described as “very skilled at delivering an inclusive and ambitious curriculum.

“All children, including those with SEND and high achievers, are provided with the challenge that they need.

“As a result, all children experience success in their learning.

“Stories, songs and rhymes are at the heart of the curriculum.

“Staff select high quality texts to develop children’s language skills and love of books.”

They found that staff went “above and beyond what is expected to support children with SEND.

“The level of training they undertake and knowledge they have about individual children’s conditions and needs is amazing.

“Staff complete language programmes that help to ensure that every child’s voice is heard.”

The nursery has 13 members of staff and has 97 places, with 58 children currently attending.

According to the report, “thorough recruitment and vetting procedures are in place” and staff benefit from “highly effective and meaningful engagement” with management.

“Leaders place children and families at the centre of everything they do.

“Events such as barbecues for Father’s Day and special lunches for Mother’s Day take place.

“Staff support parents with weaning and healthy eating for their children.

“Feedback from parents is overwhelmingly positive.

“Leaders and staff are united in providing the highest quality education and care to children,” the report said.