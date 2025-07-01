Nursery wins 'outstanding' rating at first Ofsted inspection

A ROTHERHAM nursery has been awarded top-of-the-class ‘outstanding’ status by Ofsted - at its first ever inspection.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nursery at Thurcroft Junior Academy impressed inspectors enough to gain the top accolade when they visited in March, with the junior school, which is part of the same campus, being ranked ‘good’ for the quality of education provided, behaviours and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Head teacher Ruth Stone said it was unusual for a junior school to also have a nursery for three and four year olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the report recognised the academy’s “inclusive ethos”.

The school ranks 14th in the Rotherham league table for KS2 SATS outcomes.

Ofsted inspectors reported: “The school recognises the importance of smooth transition into the nursery year and into year three.

“It prepares pupils well for their next stage of learning.

“Parents and carers view the school as a place where their children are supported academically and emotionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Praise: Thurcroft Junior Academy are celebrating it's nursery's routstanding Ofsted report. Nursery children are pictured with, from left to right: early years teaching assistants Carly Williams and Georgia Cadd, nursery manager Rebecca Bradley and principal Ruth Stone.

“The school fosters a strong sense of belonging, ensuring that every pupil feels valued, supported and safe.

“Pupils learn how to stay safe within their local community and online.

“They are enthusiastic about their learning and benefit from a wide range of curriculum opportunities.

“For example, they take part in community art projects and learn from a range of visitors who come into school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff have high expectations of how pupils achieve. Most pupils achieve well.

“The school celebrates their positive attitudes in ‘sparkle and shine’ assemblies.

“Pupils show high levels of kindness and politeness towards both their peers and adults.”

Despite the school’s attributes, the report also picked up on elements where it could do better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report stated: “Teaching does not consistently check pupils’ understanding carefully enough in lessons.

“This means that sometimes gaps in pupils’ misconceptions are not addressed and tasks do not consistently meet some pupils’ needs.”

Although the school was praised for its support in teaching reading, matching reading books to the sounds the pupils recognise, helping them to process as fluent and confident readers.

But it went on: “Sometimes, the teaching of early writing lacks precision and is not delivered consistently well.”

The academy is part of the Aston Community Education Trust.