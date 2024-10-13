NORTHERN LIGHTS: Incredible scene

FILM-MAKER Rebecca Sills used her talents to capture some great shots of the Northern Lights

Rebecca, who is currently working on a film detailing comedy duo Laurel and Hardy’s time in Yorkshire, said: “I took a few in Bolton Upon Dearne and one of them was featured on ITV Calendar this week too.”

Working with father Dean, Rebecca has won more than 100 awards for her films, which have ranged from nature shorts to a Western, A Dollar To Die For, which was entirely shot in the Dearne.