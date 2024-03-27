RMBC ward member Cllr Tracey Wilson (left) with deputy leader Cllr Sarah Allen

Privately owned shops along Quarry Lane in North Anston have been serving the community for decades but in recent years the area outside had been neglected and untidy.

Resurfacing work has been carried out, damaged railings repaired and a new planting area provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bollards have been added on the corner to stop parking on the kerb in the hope of improving pedestrian safety.

Further public realm improvements have been made to The Baulk green space, with a new community bench, bulb-planting and a living Christmas tree.

Cllr Tracey Wilson, Anston & Woodsetts ward on RMBC, said: “I remember walking along Quarry Lane when I was a child, when I was a teenager, and when I was a mother myself. “It’s a key part of the community and I feel really proud that we have been able to give the area some love.”

Ward colleague Cllr Tim Baum-Dixon added: “It is amazing how changing little things can have a huge impact for residents. We’ve had positive feedback from residents and shopkeepers since the works ended and I am sure we will be hearing more good things from residents over the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Cllr Drew Tarmey, who also represents the area, said: “This project couldn’t have been possible if not for residents feeding back to us and letting us know their thoughts. A huge thanks to everyone who got involved.”