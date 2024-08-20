Nominate your special volunteers for Rotherham’s Community Achievement Awards 2024
The annual event celebrates people and projects making a positive difference to people in the borough.
There are three categories:
Volunteer – recognises someone in Rotherham who has made an outstanding contribution to people and communities in Rotherham in a voluntary capacity.
Young volunteer – as above but for those aged under 25.
Project – recognises a project in Rotherham that has made an outstanding contribution.
Last year’s project winner was Heart of Knitting, a club set up to tackle loneliness and isolation and which knits for maternity hospitals, Families First and Shiloh.
Complete the nomination form online at www.varotherham.org.uk/community-achievement-awards or contact Amy Forde via 01709 829821 or [email protected] for more information. The deadline is Friday, August 30.
The awards – first held in 2003 – are organised by VAR on behalf of the Rotherham Together Partnership.
