Heart of Knitting at last year's awards

JUST over a week remains for nominations for this year’s Community Achievement Awards hosted by Voluntary Action Rotherham.

The annual event celebrates people and projects making a positive difference to people in the borough.

There are three categories:

Volunteer – recognises someone in Rotherham who has made an outstanding contribution to people and communities in Rotherham in a voluntary capacity.

Young volunteer – as above but for those aged under 25.

Project – recognises a project in Rotherham that has made an outstanding contribution.

Last year’s project winner was Heart of Knitting, a club set up to tackle loneliness and isolation and which knits for maternity hospitals, Families First and Shiloh.

Complete the nomination form online at www.varotherham.org.uk/community-achievement-awards or contact Amy Forde via 01709 829821 or [email protected] for more information. The deadline is Friday, August 30.

The awards – first held in 2003 – are organised by VAR on behalf of the Rotherham Together Partnership.