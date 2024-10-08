Dr Jason Page - photo by Dave Poucher

THERE has been “no significant impact” so far of doctors taking 'collective action' at GP practices in Rotherham, a council meeting heard.

Dr Jason Page, Rotherham Place medical director at NHS South Yorkshire, told the council health and wellbeing board meeting at Rotherham Town Hall the action had not led to increases in the number of patients visiting A&E or making additional emergency calls.

Collective action is not the same as strike action, but involves GPs “prioritising their patients’ and practices' needs over local NHS system wants.”

The British Medical Association has listed 16 measures doctors may decide to implement – including seeing a maximum of 25 patients a day, whereas GPs often see 70.

Twenty-seven out of Rotherham's 28 practices are part of the partnership model and voted individually.

After the BMA’s ballot closed in July, the BMA started taking action from August 1.

At RMBC's June health and wellbeing board meeting Dr Page had said collective action could “create additional strain in our other primary care services.”

Updating attendees at September's meeting, Dr Page said: “There has been no significant impact so far in terms of patients going to the UECC (urgent and emergency care centre) or making any extra calls.”

But he stressed that many practices had not “actively started.”

“In terms of GPs choosing to limit the number of patients to 25, one or two (practices) have started in terms of routine work but not emergency (work).”

As a result, “So far there is not a lot to report”, he added.