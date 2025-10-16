No poppy display this year as organisers struggle with legal conditions

Restrictions: Rules around siting poppies in Hoyand make it impractical to organise a display this year

A REMEMBRANCE group has abandoned plans for its annual display of poppies on a parade route this year - because council rules make it impractical for them to go ahead.

Hoyland Remembrance and Parade Group maintains the area’s war memorial and organises the annual November Remembrance service and parade.

In recent years they have also installed a display of 350 wooden poppies along the parade route, secured on lamp-posts and other street furniture.

But this year the group sought to clarify guidance from Barnsley Council after the trend of putting up unauthorised flags sparked online debate about their display.

They contacted the council in September and received a response earlier this month, stating poppies could be displayed, but with a list of conditions so “onerous” they have decided it is not possible to go ahead.

The council has to adhere to the Highways Act and set out stipulations, along with safety guidance.

That would have left the group needing to put in an application ten days ahead of any work, stating where they displays would ve installed, the poppies must be above head height, those doing the work must have public liability insurance and that the displays could not be attached to columns carrying road signs.

In addition, ladders could not be propped against posts while the fixtures were installed.

The group has said in a statement: “These cause us real difficulty, firstly ladders, we had previously lent against the posts, we could buy new ones and have been offered a cherry picker however it is our view that using equipment like a cherry picker would take our team a long time to install and remove the poppies.

“We also fear we could not meet the tight deadlines set.

“Some poppies were placed on lower poles containing street signage, in previous years which have been placed at or around head height, we could no longer use those positions.

“What is our largest issue, is the number of posts we can now use to place the 350 plus poppies, has been reduced considerably. Hoyland centre's lampposts contain a number of road signs, including one way, giveway and no loading stopping signs.

“Following these stipulations would mean Hoyland centre, which is where we tended to place the majority of poppies and was our focal point, would be left looking bare with only the sporadic placing of poppies.

“It with a really heavy heart that in 2025, the group is not in a position to place the wooden poppies along the parade route and around Hoyland this year.”

Group founder Robert Hill said they hoped to work with the council to find a solution for next year – though it was not yet clear whether that would be possible.

In the meantime Owd Martha’s Yard community Garden has offered to host a display created with the poppies out of respect for those lost in conflicts this year.

Barnsley Council has confirmed that it is open to constructive feedback, which could pave the way to changes in future.

However, it also stressed that it has a duty of care towards the safety of all highway users.

More than £1,800 of council funding had gone into supporting the parade and Remembrance service this year, via the Ward Alliance, it said.