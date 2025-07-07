No label, no problem for The Reytons

Silver stars: The Reytons with their award

When lead singer Jonny Yerrell was filmed ironing his own shirt before The Reytons performed at the Jersey Weekender last weekend, it was a reminder that the band is an independent outfit, relying on nobody other than themselves.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet The Reytons, who are celebrating one year since their career-defining gig at Clifton Park, are becoming a significant entity in the British music business – whether the big record labels like it or not.

And that was reinforced when the Rotherham four-piece's "On the Back Burner" single, first released in 2018, charted more than 200,000 sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They received Silver certification awards from the British Phonographic Industry, the UK record labels association.

Big night: The Reytons at Clifton Park in the summer of 2024

The silver record prize to each of the musicians is significant because it guarantees enhanced visibility and credibility; such certifications often lead to extra media coverage, playlist boosts, and marketing leverage.

The band recognised that saying that they were "buzzing… this is a massive milestone for us.

"When we wrote and recorded this track in the backroom of a pub in 2017, we never imagined it would travel the world, pick up over 40 million streams on Spotify and present us with the kind of thing you’d find on the walls of the studios we could never afford!" they posted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Usually, these discs are presented to you by a record label in a fancy London office. We opened ours in a pub in Mexborough.

This one’s for the community...Thank You!"

The song contains typically self-effacing lyrics including: "See me, I could’ve made it big – I mean I really could’ve been someone."

Overall, it has been a hugely productive 12 months for Yerell, Joe O’Brien, Lee Holland and Jamie Todd.

And it all started with that Clifton Park gig that people in the town still savour to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly, the band does; they have proclaimed it the best night of their musical lives.

"This time last year, the sun was setting, England had just won on penalties and we were preparing to walk out on stage to the biggest night of our lives.

"20,000 of us, together in the park that we played in as kids.

"We still watch the footage back and can’t believe that it happened! It’s hard to put into words how special Clifton Park was, I guess you had to be there. We were there..."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The future looks bright for the Reytons too, not least of all when they headline at Sheffield's Tramlines, on July 26.

One music magazine reported: "Few bands better capture the energy of South Yorkshire right now, and their rise from grassroots giggers to chart-topping headliners feels like a victory lap."

Before that short trip to Hillsborough Park, they play at the Galvanizers Yard, Glasgow (July 19.)

In August, they are performing at both ends of England, at Newcastle and Portsmouth.

*Reytons plays on Spotify as of July 2: On the Back Burner: 43.5m, Retro Emporium: 15.3m Low Life: 13.8m, Red Smoke: 11.2m, Slice Of Lime 10.5m, Harrison Lesser: 9.1m Kids Off The Estate: 3.9m.