No decision on historic pub months after safety warning

A DECISION is still awaited over the future of a historic pub building months after a specialist warned of a “significant possibility” it could collapse.

That warning came in a surveyor’s report into the condition of the Fitzwilliam Arms in Elsecar, submitted in March this year - which advised it should be taken down immediately.

However, it remains in Barnsley Council’s planning system, because its owner wants to repurpose the site as holiday lets, which would involve taking down the existing structure and rebuilding it.

Two deadlines for decisions on the application have already passed, with no target date now set for the council to make a ruling, according to public planning documents.

Meanwhile, the report, by a structural engineer, warned in the Spring: “The building is a serious risk to property and people should it be left and works to dismantle it should commence immediately.”

Engineer Robert Green said in his report: “There is long-standing resistance to the demolition and re-building of the building by the local authority and this has prevented the proposed change of use of the building to create residential accommodation.

“The building is now located in a Conservation Area, the area of which was recently increased to encompass the site.

“The site inspection revealed a building that has tilted significantly over its lifetime, to the extent that, without the current bracing in place, it would be designated a dangerous structure and large areas around the property would have to be cordoned off.

Wonky pub: The Fitzwilliam Arms has the worst movement a surveyor has seen in his career

“In 40 years of inspecting buildings I have never found one this far out of alignment.”

A solution, to meet the council’s desire to preserve the building’s look would be to dismantle it by hand and rebuild it to match, but from new foundations, said the report.

The report is the most recent of three reports on the property, in Hill Street, in recent years.

Previous inspections had concluded the building was unstable.

It has already had its roof and chimneys removed, along with some walling, with scaffolding erected to support the remaining shell.

Those changes, performed by building owner Monfredi Builders, were deemed to have helped prevent parts of the building being blown over “during one of the recent severe storms, said the report.