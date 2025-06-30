No compromise from Self Esteem as Rebecca rocks Glastonbury

On stage: Self Esteem and supporting performers at Glastonbury 2025

Rebecca Lucy Taylor's music and stage productions won't be everybody's cup of tea – not even in her native Rotherham.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her expletive-laden lyrics will cause some people offence.

And wearing a Sheffield Wednesday tracksuit top won't guarantee her top choice of Millers' fans.

But Rebecca – or Self Esteem to use her stage name – isn't one to compromise these days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival: Self Esteem performed an hour long set

And the fact the BBC were filming her every move at Glastonbury Festival last Friday (15 minutes after the 9pm watershed together with a warning of 'very strong language') wasn't going to dissuade her from a sensational take-no-prisoners display which must have been pretty eye-popping for anyone who hadn't followed her overtly pro-feminist agenda.

Rebecca, (38) made it clear from the off that she wasn't going to tone down her act.

She dropped F-bombs from the first song 'I Do and I Don't Care,' repeating the same four-letter oath through 'Lies,' 'F****** Wizardry,' 'The Curse,' 'In Plain Sight,' 'If Not Now, It’s Soon' 'I Do This All the Time' and 'The Deep Blue Okay.'

The musician knows what she is doing: she'd bellowed: “My name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor and for the next however there is long left, I would like to inform you that your a**e is mine!"

Football fan: Rebecca Lucy Taylor - an Owl at Glastonbury

Her song '69' is a graphic account of sexual positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After singing it, she somewhat sheepishly asked the crowd: "Everyone alright? Is my Dad alright at home?"

But whatever the public's view is on her choice of language, few people could complain about the theatre, energy, and power demonstrated by the Anston woman and her 10 brilliantly choreographed backing dancers/singers.

Her one-hour set had rightly been recommended to watchers by none other than Robbie Williams.

It started with a few nerves on show. Still, she grew in confidence and soon won over the support of the crowd, many of whom had followed her to Glastonbury three years prior (when she famously wore a costume with breast cups inspired by the glass domes of Meadowhall shopping centre.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her view on the misogynistic nature of life and work, as well as lyrics of 'I'm Fine', was emblazoned on a banner at the back of the stage: "There is nothing that terrifies a man more than a woman who appears to be completely DERANGED."

Halfway through, the former Wales High School pupil changed her deliberately dreary black outfit – straight from TV's Handmaid’s Tale – for a jacket with an Owls' badge.

At the end, with a smile beaming on her face, Rebecca exited in party fashion – doing the Conga off-stage with her dance crew.

One woman watching on TV from home went on X (Twitter) to proclaim Rebecca was "Performing one of the best sets in the history of Glastonbury. One of the most important artists out there, and the voice we’ve all been waiting for."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new male fan added: "Self Esteem is my current highlight of Glastonbury 2025. Not heard of them before. Pretty good. Very different."

Owls fans can catch her at Sheffield Arena in September.

And Millers and Blades, too.