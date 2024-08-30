Hayleigh Senior and her daughter Lacey Burns at the family's East Herringthorpe home - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A “DISGUSTED” mum whose paralysed teenaged child is having to use a family living living room for a bedroom and physio area claims Rotherham Council has “no care or consideration for my daughter's life or dignity.”

Hayleigh Senior's 14-year-old daughter Lacey Burns was diagnosed with a spinal cord tumour alongside scoliosis after suffering from back pain and mobility issues in the summer of 2022.

She was left paralysed and is now classed as paraplegic following spinal surgery which did not go to plan in October that year.

At the time the family of five were living in council rented accommodation on Dalton Lane but moved into a private three-bedroom property in East Herringthorpe when they were informed it would take two years for the council to make suitable adaptations – and after being told they had been awarded medical priority with RMBC.

But the family later found out they had actually been removed from the council's housing bidding list and were put back on again – but at the very bottom.

As well as Hayleigh (35) and Lacey, the house is home to dad Matthew (39), son Carter (16) and Ms Senior's 13-year-old niece Karis.

Ms Senior said: “In October 2022 our lives were changed forever and we never thought we would have moved out of our beautiful home but circumstances led to us having to make decisions that we really didn’t want to.

“After Lacey was discharged we hoped Rotherham Council would make adaptions for her as the home was not set up for a wheelchair user, never mind now Lacey was also paralysed from T4 level.

“After being told of the two-year wait, we realised this was not going to be realistic so we decided to look into private renting as an interim until an appropriate home became available with the council as we had been awarded medical priority.

“We eventually found a home in August 2023 that gave Lacey some much-needed space and we all knew it was far from ideal – it only has an upstairs bathroom so we carry Lacey up and downstairs to use the toilet.

“But it gave some sense of normality for us all, until Rotherham Council could offer something more suitable.

“In December 2023, we tried to place a bid on a four-bed property literally across the road from our current home only to be told we were no longer on the bidding register as we had given our council home up.”

Ms Senior said: “There have been new build homes on June and July 2024's property list that we can’t bid on as they are advertised for applicants living in council homes wanting to transfer.

“We contacted the council to clarify why homes that are more appropriate are not prioritised for us and others who need this type of home.

“I find this absolutely ridiculous the properties we can bid on are not level access, and older homes which don’t have a toilet on each floor, as well as steps front and back meaning a ramp would need to be put in place.

“Rotherham Council have put every obstacle in our way.

“They just didn’t want to do anything or offer any kind of support.

“I'm disgusted by how we have been treated.

“They have no care or consideration for my daughter's life or dignity.

“They think it is fine for a paralysed 14-year-old to have to use a living room for a bedroom and physio room – a room which also still has to function as a living room for the rest of the family.

“Rotherham Council offered nothing but extra heartache and stress during a time that no-one ever thinks they will go through.

“RMBC make the rules to suit themselves.”

Rotherham Council’s strategic director for adult care, housing, and public health, Ian Spicer, said: “The council do not comment on individual cases.

“We are committed to helping residents live safely, happily, and healthily and will work with residents to ensure their housing requirements are met.”