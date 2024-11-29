Night to remember for business community

The Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards - photo by Ryan Browne / J36 Photography

IT WAS a night to remember for South Yorkshire’s business community which came together to celebrate their achievements and reflect on the success they have enjoyed over the past 12 months at the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.

The glittering evening at Magna Science Adventure Centre, sponsored by Barnsley College, celebrated the achievements of the region's business community, from apprentices and new business owners, to organisations delivering outstanding work in the fields of growth, people development, customer service, sustainability and community impact.

Hosted by BBC Look North presenter Amy Garcia, the event saw more than 540 guests from across South Yorkshire’s business community come together to celebrate.

Parkgate-based Sky High Tree and Ground Maintenance Services Ltd was chosen by judges to be a worthy winner of the highly coveted title of Business of the Year.

Winners Cranswick - photo by Ryan Browne

Founder Luke Hammill has seen his company grow into a multi-million-pound venture, employing 30 full-time members of staff.

The night also saw other Rotherham-based companies receive accolades, including Glu Recruit (Excellence in Customer Service Award and Highly Commended for the Business Community Impact Award) and Manvers-based Mace Group being crowned Best Large Business.

Wombwell-based Cranswick Convenience Foods secured the Community Impact Award in recognition of its commitment to supporting a wide range of good causes in Barnsley and across South Yorkshire, while Barnsley College’s innovative Carbon Literacy Project, as well as work undertaken to reduce carbon emissions across its sites, was rewarded with the Sustainability Award.

Barnsley FC Community Trust secured the title of Charity of the Year in recognition of its transformative work in the field of education, health, social inclusion and sports participation.

The chamber team at the awards - photo by Ryan Browne / J36 Photography

A Special President’s Award was also given to Chris MacCormac, chief executive of the Morthyng Group, in recognition of their transformative work within the education sector.

In a heartfelt tribute which looked back at his career, Chris was honoured for his nearly 30 years of leadership and dedication towards education and community support.

Chamber president Matthew Stephens said: “I would like to congratulate each and every business who supported this year’s event.

“The standard of entries was exceptional, and every organisation that was shortlisted, highly commended and winners on the night should feel incredibly proud of their achievements.”