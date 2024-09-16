'Night of reflection and hope' raises £90,000 for hospice
The 2024 Midnight Walk in aid of Rotherham Hospice was described as “really enjoyable” and “absolutely brilliant” by those involved in the night-time walk through the streets of Rotherham which began at Magna Science and Adventure Centre.
The participants' efforts led to a total of £90,353 being raised which a spokesperson for the hospice described as a “remarkable achievement” and “testament to the community’s commitment to supporting Rotherham Hospice and the essential care it provides.”
“The 2024 Midnight Walk was more than just a fundraiser,” they said, “it was a deeply personal and emotional night for many.
“Participants walked in memory of loved ones, reflecting on their lives while contributing to a cause that continues to touch so many.
“As one participant shared: 'My mum was nursed at Rotherham Hospice until the end in March this year.
“The staff are ALL truly amazing, and I know my mum was with us on the walk.
“She would be amazed at what we achieved in her memory."
Another walker who took part in this year's event in June noted: "All in all, it was a very enjoyable experience, and I’m glad to be able to give something back to the hospice and raise desperately needed funds.
“Keep up the good work."
The hospice has now announced the date for next year's event as Saturday, June 7 and is encouraging people to get involved.
“We invite everyone to join us for the 2025 Midnight Walk sponsored by EDClass,” the spokesperson said.
“Whether walking or volunteering, your involvement is crucial in helping Rotherham Hospice continue its mission of providing compassionate care to those facing life-limiting illnesses.
“Let’s come together once more to create another memorable night, filled with reflection, community spirit, and hope.”
For more information, to sign up, or to volunteer, please visit www.rotherhamhospice.org.uk/midnight-walk, call 01709 308 700 and ask for the fundraising team, or email [email protected].
