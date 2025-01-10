NHS urges people in Rotherham to give blood and save lives this
National figures released this month reveal that over the Christmas week demand for blood from hospitals exceeded collections by almost 3,000 units.
During the same period, demand for the vital O negative blood used to save lives in emergencies exceeded collections by over 900 units.
An NHS spokesperson said: “The festive period is always a challenge for blood stocks as cold weather, seasonal illnesses and busier diaries lead to more unfilled and missed appointments, while demand from hospitals can rise.
“People with O negative, B negative and Ro blood types are particularly needed in the coming weeks.
“There is also an ongoing need for more donors of Black heritage to help patients with sickle cell who need ethnically matched blood.”
Donors are being asked to make an appointment if they don’t already have one.
People who have registered but not yet made an appointment to give blood are also encouraged to make their first donation at one of the permanent donor centres in England, which have a combined 11,000 appointments available over the next few weeks.
Dr Jo Farrar, chief executive at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “New Year is a time when lots of people make resolutions.
“Make giving blood your resolution for 2025 and you will save up to three lives every time you donate.”
To book an appointment visit www.blood.co.uk, use the GiveBlood app or call 0300 123 23 23.
