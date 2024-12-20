NHS finance director recognised with national award

Izaaz Mohammed with his award

AN NHS finance director has been recognised for his “amazing” work with a national award.

Izaaz Mohammed, who works at Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust took the title of Deputy Finance Director of the Year award in the Healthcare Financial Management Association awards at a special ceremony at the HFMA's annual conference in London.

Izaaz became deputy director of finance at RDaSH in 2022 and his contributions and achievements in the role resulted in him becoming director of finance earlier this year.

His achievements include making process changes to ensure strong budget management, as well as delivering challenging cost improvement programme targets and improving reporting.

Mark Knight, HFMA chief executive, said: “The HFMA awards recognise and reward all the amazing work that individuals, finance teams, and organisations do to improve services for patients every day.”

Izaaz said: “I am very honoured to have received this award.

“The work the finance team does is a team effort and I appreciate all the support.”