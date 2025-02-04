NHS charity's £250,000 appeal to boost quality of life for patients with dementia

Sally Baker with her dad.

AN NHS charity has launched an appeal to raise £250,000 to enhance the hospital experience for patients living with dementia and their families and ensure they feel “safe, understood, and valued.”

Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity has launched the new Dementia Appeal to potentially redevelop three ward areas in a bid to help the 3,000 people living with dementia in the borough have a positive experience should they need hospital treatment.

Gemma Cross, head of safeguarding at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “No one would choose to be in hospital – it can be a daunting and anxious time for many of us – but for those living with dementia, this can be amplified, and being in an unfamiliar environment can cause fear and increase confusion.

“Your generosity and support will help create an enhanced, supportive environment that will enable staff to provide personalised reminiscence through photos, songs, films and activities that help to provide familiarity, reduce any anxiety and support with creating a routine whilst in hospital.

“In Rotherham we have more than 3,000 people living with dementia and we want to ensure that if they need hospital treatment, this is a positive experience for them and their loved ones.”

The money raised from the appeal will fund enhanced safety features such as continuous handrails, contrasted flooring and colour-coordinated walls and doors to help patients navigate the hospital environment safely and reduce confusion.

Comforting and familiar surroundings will incorporate reminiscence-inspired décor – retro-style TVs, age-appropriate music and old newspapers – to foster connection and reduce isolation.

Fundraisers also want to create an en-suite room with recliner chairs, beds and amenities so families can stay close to their loved ones .

Sally Baker from Rotherham is advocating for a dementia friendly hospital environment following her dad David’s dementia diagnosis in January 2020.

She said: “Dad’s dementia impacts his daily life completely, he’s very confused and doesn’t like to be in unfamiliar places or crowded spaces.

“He gets very upset by loud noises and gets startled easily.

“I worry so much when dad is admitted because the noisy, overstimulating and chaotic atmosphere of a hospital can be really distressing for him.”

She added: “I think the launch of the Dementia Appeal is fantastic.

“I hope it will enhance the experience that patients like my dad have when admitted to hospital.”

Head of fundraising Rachael Dawes said: “Dementia touches so many lives, including my own.

“My dad lived with dementia and I saw first-hand how small changes in his environment and care made a world of difference to his quality of life.

“That’s why I’m so passionate about this appeal – it’s about creating a hospital and community where patients with dementia feel safe, understood, and valued.

“With the support of our wonderful community, we can make a lasting impact for people living with dementia and their families.

”Donations to the appeal can be made in person at the Charity Hub in the main entrance at Rotherham Hospital or online via Just Giving – www.justgiving.com/campaign/rotherhamdementiaappeal.”