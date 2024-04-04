Toddlers from Bright Stars Play Space at Parkgate will be taking part in the Tiny Toes Toddle, including the co-owner’s daughter Rosie Austen, aged one.

Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity is urging nurseries, play groups, child minders, infant schools and parents to host a 'Tiny Toes Toddle' – a sponsored half-mile walk – and raise money for the neonatal unit.

The charity launched its Tiny Toes appeal last year to raise £150,000 to support premature and poorly babies.

The Tiny Toes Toddle is for children of all ages and can be completed at nursery, school, play group, family or friends anytime in June or July.

Toddlers with a flair for fundraising at Bright Stars Play Space at Parkgate were the first to sign up.

Co-founder Caroline Austen said: “We’re big fans of the Tiny Toes appeal at Bright Stars because many of the youngsters we care for will have spent time on the neonatal unit at Rotherham Hospital when they were born.

“Now we see them healthy, happy and full of mischief here, we want to encourage them to fundraise for other tiny tots and their families when they really need it the most.

“We absolutely love the idea of a Tiny Toes Toddle and excitedly signed up to host our own with our one-year-old daughter Rosie and everyone at Bright Stars as soon as we heard about the challenge.

“Our small and mighty participants will earn every penny they’re sponsored as we plan to include an assault course in our Toddle!”

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising, said: “We know that our Tiny Toes appeal has captured the hearts of so many fundraisers from Rotherham and beyond, which is why we’ve raised a magnificent £90,000 so far.

“But our hard work won’t stop until we reach our £150,000 target.

“We hope parents of toddlers, or those who care for them at nursery, school or at a play group will be with us every step of the way.”