Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, eligible groups include adults aged 75 years and over by 30 June 2024, residents in care homes for older adults, and individuals aged six months and over who are immunosuppressed.

The NHS will invite those eligible, but vaccine appointments can also be booked via the NHS app, online by visiting www.nhs.uk/get-vaccine or calling 119 for free.

Parents or carers can book a Covid-19 vaccination for eligible children under 16 years on their behalf.

Vaccination appointments began on Monday, April 22.

Dr David Crichton, local GP and chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “NHS staff in South Yorkshire have already been working hard to visit older adult care homes and eligible housebound patients to give them the spring Covid-19 booster.

Now it is the turn of other eligible people to get vaccinated.

“Covid-19 can still be significant to some of our citizens and, on occasions, even life-threatening, particularly for older people and those with a weakened immune system – and over time immunity can fade, so it is vital those who are at higher risk top up their protection.

“I would encourage anyone who is eligible to come forward for their vaccine as soon as possible to ensure you and your loved ones stay protected.”