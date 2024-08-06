Year 8 students from across Doncaster were given the opportunity to attend the fourth annual ‘We Care into the Future’ event at the Doncaster Dome.

MORE than 1,500 students attended an annual health and care careers event designed to introduce them to a diverse range of pathways in the sector.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year 8 students from across Doncaster were given the opportunity to attend the fourth annual ‘We Care into the Future’ event at the Doncaster Dome.

The event has been developed in a partnership with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), Hall Cross Academy, and various health, care, and educational organisations across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, more schools engaged than ever before, with 20 educational providers participating.

Year 8 students from across Doncaster were given the opportunity to attend the fourth annual ‘We Care into the Future’ event at the Doncaster Dome.

On arrival, students encountered a simulation of a patient’s journey, from arrival via ambulance to the emergency department and then on to surgery and a theatre setting.

From there, the simulation continues with the patient receiving therapy in support of their rehabilitation and ending with care in the community.

The students also had the opportunity to speak with a wide range of professionals from clinical and non-clinical health and care careers and visit more than 50 interactive stalls, allowing access to hands-on experience of the real world equipment and training aids which encapsulate in excess of 350 different career pathways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further and higher education providers were also available to inform students on qualifications and training routes available and required of those looking to explore a health and care career.

Year 8 students from across Doncaster were given the opportunity to attend the fourth annual ‘We Care into the Future’ event at the Doncaster Dome.

Dr Ann-marie Steele, deputy director of education at DBTH, said: “It is great to be able to inspire the next generation of health and care workers.

“As a teaching hospital, the Trust is committed to the education of our entire current and future workforce.

“Inspiring the next generation to think about and enter careers in the crucial and varied health and care sector is clearly important so that our local community can have good health outcomes which continue into the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Swain, principal for Hall Cross Academy – A Foundation School in Health, said: “These events play a crucial role in helping our students explore their options for Key Stage 4 and beyond, enabling them to consider their career aspirations and how they can make a positive impact on their local community.”