HOST: BBC's Amy Garcia

NEWSREADER Amy Garcia is to present the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.

One of the most prestigious events of the local business calendar, the awards will bring together business leaders from across the region to celebrate their successes and achievements over the past year.

BBC Look North newsreader Amy will will oversee an evening packed with live entertainment as well as being responsible for crowning the winners on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more than a decade, Amy has interviewed prime ministers, highlighted hard-hitting real-life stories, as well as rubbing shoulders with celebrities visiting the region.

She has become equally well-known for her fundraising efforts, which have seen her pushing the Look North sofa across the county, running the Leeds Marathon and trying her hand at wing walking and abseiling.

Amy took over as lead anchor of the evening programme in 2020 after co-presenting alongside legendary broadcaster Harry Gration for a number of years.

Taking place on November 8 at Magna, there will be ten category awards up for grabs, with nominations from each being put forward to compete for the prestigious title of Business of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsored by Barnsley College, the evening will also celebrate the contributions made by local charities, with a special prize of £3,000 presented to the winner, while any business celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2024 can apply for a special salute to business, in recognition of their longstanding commitment to the region.

The awards are open to any business with an ‘S’ postcode, as well as members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber.

Chamber president Matthew Stephens said: “The Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards is one of the most memorable evenings of the year. It provides a unique platform to showcase and celebrate some of the brilliant work being done by businesses across the region of all sizes who are operating in many different sectors.

“When Amy last hosted our awards event, she brought endless enthusiasm, and her infectious energy helped to make the event a night to remember for all the right reasons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries for the awards close on Monday September 9. Self-nominations are accepted, and individuals and organisations are encouraged to put forward deserving businesses that have made a significant impact in their respective categories.

Businesses wishing to take part should apply via the official awards website: www.brawards.co.uk.