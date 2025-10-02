New visitor trails expose hidden treasures

Adventures: Ian McMillan and Patrick Murphy

A NEW arts project is giving people an opportunity to discover untold stories about Goldthorpe, Wombwell and Hoyland as well several other Barnsley communities.

They are the borough’s ‘principal towns’ and special packs have been created for visitors, with input from poet Ian McMillan and artist Patrick Murphy.

The packs, which are contained in a plastic wallet with a lanyard have been inspired by Ordnance Survey walking maps, but use a combination of words an images to help visitors get the most from each area.

They have been produced by Barnsley Council as part of its A Walk Around Town project, with funding from Arts Council England and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and are available from libraries at each location.

They are available alongside an ARtQuest for Barnsley experience, which allows visitors to scan a QR code to reveal an augmented-reality creature, all created by Patrick.

Cllr Robin Franklin, Barnsley Council’s spokesman for regeneration and culture, said: “We want everyone in Barnsley to enjoy memorable cultural experiences and both A Walk Around Town and ARtQuest for Barnsley will enable people to do just that.

“The cards are beautiful to look at but also packed with fascinating stories and details about each town.

“I can’t wait to get out and explore our towns with fresh eyes, and I’d encourage everyone to do the same.”

Ian said: “It’s been great to work with Patrick to discover and rediscover places on my doorstep and places a few strides or a bus ride away.

“Working on these brilliant Storying Barnsley projects has allowed us to dig deep into the community fabric of each town, uncovering gems of stories which we can’t wait to share further.

“We’re grateful to everyone who took the time to come and meet us and tell their spell-binding tales.”

Patrick added: “It’s always great working with Ian

“Our A Walk Around Town project was like setting off on a treasure hunt through towns we thought we knew.

“Through our series of community workshops, we uncovered all sorts of surprises - a forgotten airfield, a local link to Wordsworth, whispers of secret tunnels, even lions and unicorns tucked away in town crests.”