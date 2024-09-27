New use for old 'drying green' at Wentworth Woodhouse as gardeners move in
Over at Wentworth Woodhouse, things were inevitably different and the maids who looked after laundry duties had a drying green to peg out wet clothing.
Fast-forwards to an era when the stately home is no longer a family residence and that site is no longer needed for its original purpose.
So it has been transformed into a new growing garden by volunteers and community groups who have spent eight months bringing the transformation to fruition.
Produce from the site - including tomatoes, cucumbers sweetcorn and herbs - will all go through the kitchens at the Butler’s Pantry cafe and Camellia House tea room, and onto the plates of diners.
The site is a walled area, behind the east front’s north tower and it is hoped it will also be used for horticultural workshops for schools and community groups.
Assistant gardener Helen Kelly said: “It couldn’t have been done without hundreds of hours from our volunteers.
“Members from our regular Monday to Thursday garden group came forwards to form the Poly Force Team.
“One of them, Steve Woodhouse, stepped up to lead the project and worked on the planning and design with me and our garden assistant Liam Coleman.”
After the site was cleared, two polytunnels went up, along with raised beds and wheelchair-friendly paths.
“We’re looking forwad to teaching people how to grow their own food, which is rewarding in so many ways,” she said.
