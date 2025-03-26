New units at care home create 40 jobs

Exemplar Group home Potters Green in Rotherham

THE opening of two units at a Rotherham care home has led to the creation of 40 local jobs.

Exemplar Health Care, a leading provider of nursing care for adults with complex needs, has opened the two units at Potters Green in Kilnhurst.

The care home on Randerson Drive opened in August 2023 and offers expert nurse-led care to adults living with a range of complex care needs including mental health, dementia, neuro-disabilities and physical disabilities.

The facility opened with 20 bedrooms complete with en-suite wet rooms, and, due to demand, the home has now been extended with two new units providing a further 18 beds.

Kim Payne, home manager at Potters Green, said: “I’m excited to be opening these new units and to play a part in expanding Exemplar Health Care’s valuable impact into a new community.

“Our hard-working team is devoted to fostering an atmosphere that is welcoming, inclusive, and focused on improving each and every day for the individuals we assist.”